New York’s Attorney General Schneiderman Issues Fraud Alert On Immigration Scams Attorney General's Office, Immigration Groups Have Received An Increased Number Of Reported Scams In Recent Weeks

FirstPerson: That first day as a Taliban captive In August 2011, the son of assassinated Punjab Governor Salman Taseer was abducted in Lahore. Three days later he was transferred to Mir Ali in North Waziristan tribal agency

Muslim woman, married to a Syrian, could be Romania’s PM Romania could be headed for its first female prime minister, an economist who is a member of Romania’s small Muslim community.

A bumpy road ahead - By Sherry Rahman INTERPRETING Donald Trump is the new normal for the world, with good reason. The newly minted leader of the not-so-free world can in theory, and over time, reshape the fabric of US policies by an unprecedented hold on all state institutions,

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called President elect USA Donald Trump and felicitated him on his victory Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif called President elect USA Donald Trump and felicitated him on his victory. President Trump said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy.

Violence Continues its Downward Trend in New York City, Report NYPD New York, New York— The NYPD is proud to report an ongoing decrease in violent crime in New York City through the first seven months of 2016. There have been 9 fewer murders and 131 fewer shootings year-to-date,

USCIS Increases Validity of Work Permits to Two Years for Asylum Applicants Effective October 5, 2016, USCIS has increased the validity period for initial or renewal Employment Authorization Documents for asylum applicants from one year to two years. Applicants with pending asylum claims file