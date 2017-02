Top Stories

DHS Announces 18-Month Redesignation and Extension of Temporary Protected Status for Yemen WASHINGTON — Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson has redesignated Yemen for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and extended the existing TPS designation for the country for an additional 18 months,

Bhutto Zardari: Pakistan Should Expand Counterterrorism Activities to All Provinces By: Gopal Ratnam By: Gopal Ratnam The Pakistani government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif must expand its counterterrorism operations to all provinces and implement a 2015 national plan to

A bumpy road ahead - By Sherry Rahman INTERPRETING Donald Trump is the new normal for the world, with good reason. The newly minted leader of the not-so-free world can in theory, and over time, reshape the fabric of US policies by an unprecedented hold on all state institutions,

Violence Continues its Downward Trend in New York City, Report NYPD New York, New York— The NYPD is proud to report an ongoing decrease in violent crime in New York City through the first seven months of 2016. There have been 9 fewer murders and 131 fewer shootings year-to-date,

USCIS Increases Validity of Work Permits to Two Years for Asylum Applicants Effective October 5, 2016, USCIS has increased the validity period for initial or renewal Employment Authorization Documents for asylum applicants from one year to two years. Applicants with pending asylum claims file

Federal Judge Says N.J. Town Unconstitutionally Blocked Mosque The former mayor of a small New Jersey suburb has won a significant victory in his yearslong effort to build a mosque in town after a federal-court judge ruled local officials acted unconstitutionally in blocking the proposal.

New York’s Attorney General Schneiderman Issues Fraud Alert On Immigration Scams Attorney General's Office, Immigration Groups Have Received An Increased Number Of Reported Scams In Recent Weeks

American Pakistan Foundation Confirms Kiran Khalid to the Board of Directors American Pakistan Foundation (APF), confirms Kiran Khalid, Executive Producer at Shell, to its Board of Directors. Kiran is a veteran journalist with more than 15 years of newsroom experience. A graduate of the broadcast journalism program at the University of Texas,